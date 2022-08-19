PDP crisis: Atiku, Wike’s teams meet in Rivers

Members of the reconciliation team by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, met in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The meeting was part of efforts to reconcile the former Vice President and Wike ahead of the 2023 election.

The governor’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the Atiku’s team was led to the meeting by the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Also in the delegation were Hon. Adamu Waziri and the PDP governorship candidate in the 2020 election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede.

Wike’s team was represented at the meeting by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke.

Others were former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko and his Gombe State counterpart, Ibrahim Dankwambo.

READ ALSO: Wike breaks silence on PDP crisis, vows to reveal truth

The PDP was thrown into a post-presidential primary crisis following the emergence of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as vice-presidential candidate in June.

The process that led to the emergence of Delta governor as Atiku’s running mate divided the party into two groups with a faction backing Wike for the role, demanding the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his alleged role in the crisis.

Atiku and Wike met in Abuja earlier this month and resolved to put together a committee to resolve their differences.

Fintiri, who addressed journalists after the end of the meeting, said efforts to resolve the disagreement are ongoing.

He said: “We are aware that Nigerians are anxious and waiting for the PDP to take over government in 2023.

“We have met as leaders and members of the same political family and I assure you that the effort to resolve our differences is in progress.

“At the end of the day, we will broker peace and unify the party and Nigerians.”

Mimiko, who spoke on behalf of Wike’s team, also expressed hope that the problem would be resolved soon.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now