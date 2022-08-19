Politics
PDP crisis: Atiku, Wike’s teams meet in Rivers
Members of the reconciliation team by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, met in Port Harcourt on Friday.
The meeting was part of efforts to reconcile the former Vice President and Wike ahead of the 2023 election.
The governor’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the Atiku’s team was led to the meeting by the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.
Also in the delegation were Hon. Adamu Waziri and the PDP governorship candidate in the 2020 election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede.
Wike’s team was represented at the meeting by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke.
Others were former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko and his Gombe State counterpart, Ibrahim Dankwambo.
READ ALSO: Wike breaks silence on PDP crisis, vows to reveal truth
The PDP was thrown into a post-presidential primary crisis following the emergence of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as vice-presidential candidate in June.
The process that led to the emergence of Delta governor as Atiku’s running mate divided the party into two groups with a faction backing Wike for the role, demanding the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his alleged role in the crisis.
Atiku and Wike met in Abuja earlier this month and resolved to put together a committee to resolve their differences.
Fintiri, who addressed journalists after the end of the meeting, said efforts to resolve the disagreement are ongoing.
He said: “We are aware that Nigerians are anxious and waiting for the PDP to take over government in 2023.
“We have met as leaders and members of the same political family and I assure you that the effort to resolve our differences is in progress.
“At the end of the day, we will broker peace and unify the party and Nigerians.”
Mimiko, who spoke on behalf of Wike’s team, also expressed hope that the problem would be resolved soon.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...