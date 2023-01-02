PDP crisis caused by Wike’s inordinate ambition —PCC spokesman

A spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Charles Aniagwu, has blamed the crisis in the party on the inordinate ambition of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Aniagwu who was a guest on an Arise TV programme on Sunday night, said Wike decided to work against the party in his quest for the presidential ticket to be zoned to the South with the belief he would pick the ticket.

Aniagwu who is also the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, accused Wike of influencing the party’s zoning committee headed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, to open up the contest with the hope that he would win.

“In our quest for peace, we have allowed the danger of the single story to persist. When the party set up a Zoning Committee, it was headed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and a member of the G-5 governors,” Aniagwu said.

“The committee threw the ticket open for the best to emerge and Atiku Abubakar was considered the most qualified to lead Nigeria’s rescue and rebuilding mission.

“Let me now give you a hint. When the issue of zoning was discussed, you know that Ortom was the chairman of the zoning committee.

“Atiku Abubakar was interested in micro zoning to the South-East, but it was the same Nyesom Wike that frustrated it because he wanted to contest.

“It was not Atiku that made the zoning open to people to just go and contest. In this case, there was a contest between the South and the North, and Atiku was considered by members of the party as the man capable of leading Nigerians out of the woods”.

Aniagwu also spoke on the reluctance of the PDP to sanction Wike and other aggrieved governors in the G5 group. He said the party was taking its time to ensure that all avenues for peace and compromise were explored.

“I know many people are wondering why the party is keeping quiet and neglecting the actions of Governor Wike and others. This is because the party wants to exhaust all avenues of ensuring that these individuals realise that the party has been able to bring them up to speed.

“Without the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), these individuals that are creating this crisis, where will they be? So, when individuals begin to progress along this line and think that the rest of us don’t matter, you begin to wonder what their calculation is, in any case.

“We do hope that the G-5 governors return home. But while we await their return, we will continue to engage Nigerians because that is where the power resides.

“That a man suffered defeat in a party’s primary that was very creditably organised is one thing to which we don’t understand the extent to which he is taking this fight,” Aniagwu said.

