PDP CRISIS: Confusion as DG says Tambuwal is still chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum

Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, CID Maduabum, has debunked reports that Waziri Tambuwal, the Sokoto State Governor, has has resigned from his position as Chairman of the Forum..

Maduabum, expressed the denial in a press statement signed by him and made available to journalists on Friday.

Part of the statement reads: “This is to inform the general public and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party , that the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF), Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has not resigned as Chairman of the Forum contrary to some media reports.

“Members of the PDP GOVERNORS FORUM are working behind the scenes to resolve all contending issues concerning the Party. To this end a meeting of the Forum will soon be convened,” the statement read.

This has created more confusion over the state of affairs relating to the crisis that has hit the party since it’s convention which produced Atiku Abubakar as it’s presidential candidate.

Durin the PDP’s National Executive Council meeting on Thursday, Senator Wali Jibrin, the Board of Trustees Chairman of the party, stepped down and he was replaced with former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara.

News also emerges that Tambuwal equally stepped down from his position as forum chairman, and was replaced by Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

