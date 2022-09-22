PDP CRISIS: Fani-Kayode reaches out to Wike’s camp to support Tinubu

Former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has appealed to the camp of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to ally with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of APC.

Fani-Kayode made this call on Wednesday via a statement titled, “A WORD FOR THE WIKE GROUP: LEAVE THE CARCASS AND STAND WITH US!.”

The APC Chieftain said the PDP was no longer a national party and does not even pretend to have respect for Southerners.

“The only thing they know how to do is use religion and ethnicity to fight. They know nothing else. They pit Nigerians against Nigerians and seek to divide us rather than bring us together.

“They do not care about progress and they do not even know the meaning of the word: they only care about their pockets.

“The only way forward for the Wike group is to come out of the shadows and support Asiwaju for the presidential campaign and get their supporters to vote for his candidacy. It is a matter of honor.

“They took everything from them including their self-respect and dignity. What more do they have left and what are they waiting for?

Read also: PDP CRISIS: Bode George gives deadline for Ayu to step aside

“If Atiku wins the election he will come after them with all he has got and utterly crush and destroy them.

“Even if Atiku or Okowa themselves are not interested in doing so the hawks around them like Sule Lamido, Attahiru Bafarawa and Adamu Waziri will ensure this is done.

“For the Wike group the threat is now existential. Each and every one of them has been marked for destruction and humiliation by the new leaders of their party.

“PDP is not only a menace to their own loyal members but a very real and present danger to Nigeria”.

The crisis rocking the PDP got messier on Wednesday with a group loyal to Governor Nyesom Wike announcing that they wiuld not be part of the campaign of presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, for the 2023 elections.

In a statement afterwards, Atiku also declared his tacit support for Ayu, claiming he was powerless at making any decision at variance with the party’s constitution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now