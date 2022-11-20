Politics
PDP CRISIS: G5 governors storm Lagos, hold closed-door meeting
The five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opposed to the continued stay of Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s national chairman on Sunday held a strategic meeting behind closed-doors in Lagos.
The governors have continued to insist on the removal of Ayu as a condition to support the presidential bid of Atiku Abubakar, the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 elections.
Read also:'There'll be no need for presidential run off, Atiku will win at first ballot', PDP boasts
The governors are Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.
It is expected that the governors are meeting to review their strategy and the way forward given the insistence of Atiku to stand by Ayu.
Details to follow in subsequent reports.
