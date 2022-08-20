PDP crisis gets messier as Wike vows to go after Secondus allies in Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday threatened to wage war against anyone working with the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.

Secondus is a key ally of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP was thrown into a post-presidential primary crisis following the emergence of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as vice-presidential candidate in June.

The process that led to the emergence of the Delta governor as Atiku’s running mate divided the PDP into two groups with a faction backing Wike for the role, demanding the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his alleged role in the crisis rocking the party.

Atiku and Wike met in Abuja earlier this month and resolved to put together a committee to resolve their differences.



Teams from both men met in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Wike gave the warning at the opening ceremony for the construction of internal roads in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The governor vowed that anybody working with “enemies of the state would be finished.”

He said: “If anybody fights our system we will fight the person back.

“Let me tell you what you don’t understand about politics. The moment you claim to be working with us and tomorrow you shift to our enemy, we will take every might we have, we will even leave our enemy and finish you first.

“So all of you who are going back to Abuja to hold meetings with our enemies in the state, I’m going to finish you to the last.

“We removed a National Party Chairman who was not doing well. All of them were here. We all agreed, now they are going to Abuja to hold meetings with the man we removed, thinking they will use that to fight us, we will crush them.”

