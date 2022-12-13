Politics
PDP crisis: I have nothing personal against Atiku – Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has cleared the air on his relationship with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, insisting he does not have personal issues with the latter.
The governor, who disclosed this when he hosted political associates and members of the Rivers Elders Council at his private residence in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said his grouse with the party was his insistence on the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.
Wike and four other governors have boycotted the party’s presidential campaign to press home their demand for the resignation of the national chairman.
Abubakar said on Sunday he had met with the Rivers State governor on five occasions in a bid to resolve the impasse in the party.
READ ALSO: Atiku shunned Jonathan’s appeal to support 2015 re-election bid – Wike
Wike said: “I have no problem with the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. All I am saying is what is the interest of Rivers people? What is the interest of the South-South, and the South?
“I don’t regret I ran for the presidency. In the name of God, I am happy to make Rivers proud as far as I am concerned.
“If they had allowed it to be what it is supposed to be, I would have won the election. But it’s okay. It has happened. People said it was because I lost an election. It doesn’t matter. I didn’t lose the election.
“This is my first time trying to run for the presidency of Nigeria and we made an impact. If it is easy, let them go ahead. Are they not the ones begging.”
