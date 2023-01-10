PDP CRISIS: Ortom re-enforces G5 stand, denies group endorsed Atiku

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has told Nigerians to disregard stories making the rounds that the renegade G5 governors have finally endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, for the 2023 election.

Ortom, who was reacting to a viral report circulating online claiming that Ortom and his counterparts in the G5 have resolved to work for Atiku to win the 2023 election, said in a statement on Tuesday that the said report was fake and should be disregarded.

In the statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Terver Akase, Ortom described the report as not only “false and mischievous,” but targeted to embarrass the five governors who have “chosen the path of justice, fairness and equity.”

He said, “We read a fictitious online report which claimed that the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his colleagues in the G5 have resolved to work for the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2023 election,” the statement said.

“The report is not only false but also mischievous as it is targeted at embarrassing the five Governors who have chosen the path of justice, fairness and equity.

READ ALSO:Ortom backs Obasanjo, says Peter Obi is the president Nigeria needs now

“Manufacturers of the said report were apparently on a desperate mission to score a cheap political point. The report could not mention the place and date of the said meeting of G5 Governors.

“The writers only sought to take advantage of the crisis within the PDP for their selfish purposes. Governor Ortom and other members of the G-5 have not endorsed the said presidential candidate.

“When the Governor met with the expanded state caucus of PDP yesterday, January 9, 2023, at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, his message to them was crystal clear that the national leadership of PDP has failed to utilize its internal conflict resolution mechanism, which has led to the crisis rocking the party.

“The Governor said during the meeting that if the crisis is not resolved before the elections, he would be left with no other option than to take a stand on the matter. He added, however, that he wouldn’t impose his decision on members of the party in the state.

“Governor Ortom did not address the press after the meeting. The online report is, therefore, fake and should be disregarded,” the statement added.

