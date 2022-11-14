Politics
PDP crisis to be resolved soon – Saraki
The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said on Monday the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be resolved soon.
Five governors in the PDP – Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – have boycotted the party’s 2023 presidential election preparations over the continued retention of Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman.
However, reports emerged last weekend that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had reached out to the aggrieved governors in a bid to find a lasting solution to the dispute.
READ ALSO: Saraki speaks on PDP crisis, rallies support for Atiku
Saraki, who addressed journalists at the 10th remembrance prayer for his late father, Dr. Olusola Saraki, in Ilorin, said the party would surprise Nigerians in 2023.
He said: “The crisis will be resolved soon. We are going to work together to better the lot of Nigeria.
“This is because we all think about the challenges of the nation and how to surmount them.”
