PDP crisis to fester, as Wike insists on ‘right thing’ despite vote of confidence passed on Ayu

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that he was not demoralised with the vote of confidence passed on the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, by the party’s leadership.

Wike, who said this on Saturday, at a reception held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, for decampees from other political parties into PDP in the state, declared that him, and his allies would continue to fight for the right thing to be done in the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

He, however, insisted that his camp would fight till the end.

Wike, and his allies, including the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, are demanding the resignation of Ayu.

The Rivers State Governor had alleged that Ayu agreed to resign from his position as National Chairman of the party, if a Northerner emerges as the standard bearer after the presidential primary election.

With the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, a Northerner from Adamawa State, as the winner of the primary election, Ayu refused to step down, insisting that he would complete the tenure of his office which runs till 2025.

But Wike said: “I was listening and watching, they said there is one man they call Secondus. They said he was dancing, celebrating that NEC gave their person a vote of confidence. He forgets history.

“Ask him the same NEC through Aliyu Babangida moved a motion of vote of confidence supported by the same person, Ndudi Elumelu. They gave you (Secondus) a vote of confidence, what happened? You left office.

“We don’t fight and go back. If you like you can have as many 20 votes of confidence, it’s not my business. My business is to make sure the right thing is done, and the right thing must be done. Whether today or tomorrow.

“I’m not going to play party with the interest of my people. Rivers State is paramount to me first before any other person or group. So, the eyes can see what we have done. Up till today, we have never abandoned governance.

“So many people are already rounding up, taking the last they have but yet, we are still committed to commissioning, and flagging off projects. Because of the love we have for our people, we will continue to serve you till May 29, when by the grace of God, Siminialaye Fubara will be inaugurated as the next governor of Rivers.

“As a party, we have kept faith with our people. As a party we have stood for our people. As a party, we have never allowed intimidation from any quarter and that is what we are talking about, the interest of Rivers State.

“Remember, before I came on board, one state had our property with them. As I came in as governor, with the support and prayer of our people we took all our property back.”

