PDP crisis will get messier, unless… —Ex-Gov Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has predicted more turbulence within the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the leadership of the party does not put the house in order.

Fayose who expressed his fears in a series of tweets on Monday morning, warned that things might get messier within the next few days or weeks if the crisis in the PDP is not resolved.

The former governor who confessed he is not a prophet, however, warned that the impending turbulence might be more serious than ever witnessed.

“I see more serious turbulence for the PDP, more than ever before. I have been silent all this while, hoping that things will get better,” Fayose wrote.

“I advise we do more than we are doing now to resolve this crisis as events in days/weeks ahead may likely get messier. I pray this advice is not ignored,” he wrote in another tweet.

The crisis in the PDP has refused to go away following the insistence of some governors led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike who have insisted that the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu must step down after the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate.

Wike who has the support of Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, as well as some top party leaders who are aggrieved with the emergence of Atiku who is from the same north as Ayu.

