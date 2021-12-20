PDP dares Buhari to visit troubled spots, instead of issuing condolence messages

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dared President Muhammadu Buhari to take the bull by the horn and visit troubled spots in different parts of the country, instead of sending delegations with condolence messages all the time.

The major opposition party also condemned what it termed “the indefensible insensitivity” of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President to the escalated killings in Sokoto, Niger, Borno, Taraba, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Benue and Plateau States, and other parts of the country by terrorists.

In a statement on Sunday issued by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party charged President Buhari to “demonstrate leadership and empathy” by visiting the troubled states in line with his campaign promise to lead the “fight against terrorism from the front instead of always pushing his responsibilities to others.”

“The numbness of the APC leaders to bloodletting as well as the failure of the APC, as a party, to proffer any tangible solution or forcefully take its government to task on security, has validated apprehensions on APC’s reported complicity in the worsened insecurity in the last six years,” Ologunagba said in the statement.

“The least Nigerians expect of the APC is to forcefully give its government a marching order to develop a wholesome strategy to proactively tackle insecurity, including targeting the source of funds to terrorists, many of which were revealed by a foreign government, yet the APC government refused to take action.

“Unfortunately, the APC as a party of selfish and bloodthirsty ‘political bandits’ does not have the commitment, readiness or capacity to do so.

“The PDP again commiserates with victims of the horrific attacks.

“We also urge Nigerians not to resign to despondency but continue to support one another and remain focused as we scale up our collective efforts to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule.”

