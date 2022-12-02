PDP decries attack on members, demands prosecution of perpetrators

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest and prosecution of those behind the incessant attacks on its members across the country.

Members of the party had been reportedly attacked during campaign rallies in Kaduna, Gombe, and Borno States.

The spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, who addressed journalists at a programme in Abuja, commended the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, for declaring comprehensive war against the use of thugs by politicians.

He, however, urged Nigerians to remain focused as the party continued its quest to reclaim power from the All Progressive Congress (APC) next year.

He said: “The National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Mohammed Monguno, to further reassure Nigerians in the battle against political thuggery by intervening to ensure that those who attacked our rallies in Kaduna, Borno, and Gombe are brought to justice.

“Our Campaign commends the NSA for his stance against state governors as well as politically intolerant politicians who engage in mobilizing thugs to attack the campaigns of rival political parties as witnessed in the attack of the PDP presidential campaign rallies in Kaduna, Borno and Gombe States.

“The Atiku/Okowa Campaign holds that bringing those who attacked our rallies in Kaduna, Borno and Gombe to book will reassure Nigerians and serve as very strong deterrent to perpetrators of electoral violence and their backers.

“Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign had been at the receiving end of violators in spite of the decent campaigns of Atiku.

“It is therefore imperative to state that unless those responsible for the violence against our campaigns and supporters are made to face justice, even the warning by the NSA will not be taken seriously by the perpetrators.

“Our Campaign, however, urges Nigerians to remain focused and undeterred in their resolve to vote in Atiku Abubakar as the next president of our country so that he can commence the onerous task of rebuilding our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

