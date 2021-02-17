PDP decries worsening insecurity in Nigeria in wake of Kagara schoolboys' abduction | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The party was reacting to Wednesday’s abduction of an unspecified number of students at the Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State by armed bandits.

The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, blamed the recurring security breaches in the country to failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to take decisive steps to tackle the scourge.

The party charged the Federal Government to ensure the arrest of the terrorists and rescue the abducted students and staff.

The PDP claimed the government lethargic position towards the fight against banditry had further validated reports in the public space that the bandits are connected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and enjoying cover under the ruling party.

The statement read: “The public space is awash with reports that many of these bandits terrorizing Nigerians were political mercenaries brought in by the APC from neighbouring countries to help it enforce the rigging of the 2019 elections but which the APC and its leaders failed to settle after the elections, leaving them to unleash their frustrations on innocent Nigerians.

“PDP charges the APC to speak out on these reports and take immediate steps to settle their political mercenaries, return them to wherever they brought them from, and bring an end to this gruesome attacks on Nigerians.”

