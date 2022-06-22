PDP defeat in Ekiti governorship election self-inflicted, Says ex-spokesman, Odeyemi

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Diran Odeyemi, on Wednesday blamed the party’s defeat in the Ekiti State governorship election on the internal crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Abiodun Oyebaji, won the election held in the 16 local government areas of the state last Saturday after defeating 12 other candidates including former governor Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Bisi Kolawole.

Odeyemi, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, accused Oni of poor sportsmanship for dumping the PDP after losing the party’s governorship primary held in January.

He also faulted those blaming former governor Ayodele Fayose for the party’s defeat in the election.

Details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now