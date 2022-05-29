PDP delegates driven by primordial sentiments —Anyim

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, said on Sunday delegates to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention were driven by primordial sentiments.

Anyim polled 14 votes in the PDP presidential primary held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Saturday.

In a statement he personally signed, the ex-Senate President said the PDP delegates were not moved by the numerous challenges rocking the country.

Anyim, however, said he was happy to take part in the contest.

He said: “I am proud to have gone through the race to the end. But I am shocked that consideration for voting the PDP presidential candidate was not based on burning national issues and how to resolve them, but still on the old primordial sentiments. It appears doubtful if our search for nationhood is yielding any results.”

He congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his victory in the presidential primary, saying he was committed to working for the birth of a new Nigeria.

