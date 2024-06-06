News
PDP demands arrest, prosecution of suspended Adamawa REC
The People Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday asked the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to arrest and prosecute the suspended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa -Ari
The party said the arrest and prosecution of Yunusa-Yari would be in obedience to an earlier court order.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the call at a news conference in Abuja.
Yunusa -Ari was suspended over attempt to usurp the powers of the state returning officer when he declared the All Progressives Congress, (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa, Aishatu Dahiru aka Binani as the winner of the April 15, 2023 election in the state.
Ologunagba described the action as civilian coup and attempt to subvert Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.
The of Adamawa State High Court, Yola, on May 21 issued a warrant of arrest on Yunusa –Ari.
The court ordered the IGP to apprehend and produce the REC to answer to the charges preferred against him.
The order of the court was received by the office of the IGP on May 23.
At the briefing, Ologunagba said Yunusa-Ari has been on the run since his suspension.
READ ALSO::Suspended Adamawa REC reportedly granted bail, movement restricted to FCT
He stressed that the delay in the prosecution of the REC constituted a clear and present danger to Nigeria’s democracy and the rule of law.
The spokesman said: “The failure of the Nigerian police so far to apprehend and bring Yunusa-Ari to justice is capable of creating a bad precedence and encourage other public officers to act with impunity.
“There is tendency for them to behave as if there are no consequences for acts contrary to law and their Oath of Office.
“This is especially as there are allegations and apprehension in the public space that Yunusa-Ari has perfected plans to escape from the country and evade trial.
“The PDP insists that Yunusa-Ari must be made to face the full wrath of the law for his assault against our democracy.”
