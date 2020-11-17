PDP demands Emefiele’s resignation over economic problems

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday demanded the resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over the country’s growing economic problems.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it reviewed the Nigerian economy over the last five years and came to the conclusion that it would be in the country’s best interest for Emefiele to resign as CBN helmsman.

According to the PDP, the time has come for the former managing director of the Zenith Bank to step aside from the position and “allow a more competent and less partisan person to manage the affairs of the apex bank and rescue the Nigerian economy from going comatose.”

The party said it was constrained to make the demand given the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to be decisive on matters of the state.

The statement read: “Our position is further predicated on the fact that a CBN governor ought to have the competence and courage to offer and implement sound economic policies and check financial excesses, particularly in a situation where the President is not demonstrating a capacity to effectively run a national economy or check corruption and financial recklessness as being witnessed in our country under President Buhari.

“The PDP also finds it shocking and very disappointing that the CBN abandoned its statutory roles to engage in vindictive clampdown on accounts of private businessmen and had refused to lift such clampdown despite the ruling of the court of competent jurisdiction in that regard.

“It equally scandalous that the CBN is also engaging punitive freezing of bank accounts of Nigerians for participating in the genuine and peaceful #EndSARS protests at a time it should be galvanizing efforts for solutions to the myriads of economic challenges facing our nation presently.”

