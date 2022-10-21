PDP demands investigation into attacks on its supporters in Kaduna

In the aftermath of the attacks on supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna, the opposition has asked the Inspector General of Police to invite gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Uba, in the state for questioning.

The ruling APC was also accused of being overwhelmed by the growing popularity of the opposition following alleged attacks on its supporters in the state.

In a statement issued by its Natural Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday, the opposition said the party remained unruffled by the endless plots of the ruling party to disrupt its campaign activities.

The statement claimed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was characterised by lies and denials.

The opposition, however, said it was focused on its forthcoming rally in Edo state.

The statement read in part: “The APC as usual resorted to violence and attacked our members and innocent Nigerians in a vicious attempt to disrupt the rally, but as you are aware, the APC was firmly resisted by the people of Kaduna State, who demonstrated their full support for Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria.

“Typically, the APC resorted to an infantile, shameless and cowardly attempt to deny its obvious culpability in the violent attack on our Presidential Campaign Rally in Kaduna. Such denial, even in the face of hard evidence of its guilt is consistent with the APC’s innate chromosome of lies, denials, fabrications and continuing inclination to deceive the public.

“For emphasis, our Party has the details of how the APC plotted the attack, mobilized the thugs and compromised the security integrity of the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally in Kaduna State by refusing the PDP the use of a more secure Ahmadu Bello Stadium and forcing the Rally to hold in a porous venue where the APC was able to unleash its thugs on our Party members and innocent Nigerians.

“We invite the public to note that it took the APC more than 48 hours after its cowardly attack to shamelessly conjure lies and fabricated stories with a view to concealing its culpability and diverting public attention from reports that the violence was spearheaded by the APC governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Uba Sani.

“The PDP is however not surprised that the APC could resort to lies as it has never owned up to any of its numerous wrongdoings against the people. Nigerians can recall how the APC lied and denied the killing of our youths at the Lekki Toll Gate during the October 20, 2020 EndSars protest.

“It is ridiculous that the APC can claim that the thugs were supporters rented by the PDP. This is illogical and nonsensical as the PDP has overwhelming organic followership in all the States of the federation and more particularly in Kaduna State where our Party flagbearer, H.E Atiku Abubakar scored the highest votes in the 2019 Presidential election; a confirmation of the popularity of the PDP in Kaduna State.

“If there is any party that is known for renting supporters, it is the APC which was recently exposed and shamed for renting artisans to pose as bishop and clergymen at the much-hyped unveiling of APC Vice Presidential Candidate in Abuja.

“The PDP calls on the Inspector General of Police to immediately invite the Kaduna State APC governorship candidate for questioning on the attack on the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally in Kaduna State.

“The PDP is undeterred. We are already moving with Nigerians and together our destination is May 29, 2023 when Atiku Abubakar will be sworn in as the next President of Nigeria.”

