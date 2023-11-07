Politics
PDP demands redeployment of Imo REC over alleged sympathy towards APC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday demanded the redeployment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo State, Prof. Sylvia Agu, over alleged support for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party alleged that Agu has shown sympathy towards the ruling party in Imo State.
The party expressed doubts about the REC’s ability to supervise a credible election in the state.
READ ALSO: Lawmaker accuses NLC president, Ajaero, of working with PDP to destabiise Imo ahead of election
The PDP was however confident about its chances in the Bayelsa and Kogi State elections.
The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Sunday redeployed the Imo State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Barde, in a bid to ensure neutrality in the November 11 election in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...