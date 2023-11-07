PDP demands redeployment of Imo REC over alleged sympathy towards APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday demanded the redeployment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo State, Prof. Sylvia Agu, over alleged support for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party alleged that Agu has shown sympathy towards the ruling party in Imo State.

The party expressed doubts about the REC’s ability to supervise a credible election in the state.

The PDP was however confident about its chances in the Bayelsa and Kogi State elections.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Sunday redeployed the Imo State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Barde, in a bid to ensure neutrality in the November 11 election in the state.

