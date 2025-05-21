PDP demands reinstatement of suspended Edo local councils’ chairmen

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State on Wednesday urged the state government to obey court rulings reinstating elected local government chairmen in the state.

The Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, made the call at a news conference in Benin City.

He said the removal of the chairmam has affected governance at the grassroots level.

Aziegbemi said the high court had begun delivering judgments in favour of the lawfully elected council chairmen who were illegally removed from office.

He cited the case of Akoko-Edo chairman, Mr. Tajudeen Alade, who was reinstated by the court but could not return to his office.

According to Aziegbemi, the court found that the removal violated section 19 of the Edo State local government law and lacked adherence to due process.

He added that the court also ruled that Alade was not granted a fair hearing, thus nullifying his removal and ordering his immediate reinstatement to office.

Justice O.M. Obayuwana of the State High Court last week delivered another judgment reinstating Etsako West Chairman, Zibiri Marvelous, and Vice Chairman Benji Ojietu.

“The court declared the impeachment proceedings against them null and void, citing non-compliance with Section 19 of the Edo Local Government Law, 2000, as amended.

“We commend the judiciary for upholding constitutional principles. It is time the Edo government stopped violating the law and respected court decisions,” the PDP chairman stated.

He urged the government to allow the reinstated chairmen to return to their offices and resume the duties for which they were elected by the people.

Governor Okpebholo had in December last year suspended the chairmen of the 18 local government areas of the state for refusing to submit financial records of their LGAs to the state government.

