PDP demands removal of Ogun returning officer

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State asked the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, to reverse the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The party also demanded the immediate replacement of the state’s returning officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale.

The PDP Deputy Chairman in the state, Kayode Bamgbose, who addressed journalists on Monday in Abeokuta, said Adebowale refused to mention the total cancelled votes.

He said the party had notified the returning officer of the position of Electoral Act concerning such instances.

INEC on Sunday declared Governor Dapo Abiodun of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election having polled 276,298 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Ladi Adebutu, who garnered 262,393 votes in the exercise.

The chairman said: “It should also be placed on record that our party had notified the returning officer of the position of the electoral law on situations where the margin of winning is lower than the number of disenfranchised voters, a rerun should be held.

“A petition had also been submitted to INEC which was acknowledged by the Resident Electoral Commissioner but was not attended to, yet the result was announced and declared against the provision of electoral law.

“In Kebbi State, which was declared inconclusive this morning (Monday), a similar case happened and the unbiased returning officer followed the dictates of the law.

“We are hereby calling on National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, to reverse this clear manipulation, injustice and rape of democracy by the returning officer by declaring the Ogun governorship election inconclusive and ordering a rerun in the affected areas.”

On his part, Adebutu assured his supporters that the party would seek redress in court.

He urged them to remain calm and unperturbed as the party would find ways of reclaiming its allegedly stolen mandate.

