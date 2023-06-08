PDP demands transfer of Ogun, Nasarawa election tribunals to Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate transfer of governorship election petition tribunals for Ogun and Nasarawa States to Abuja for safety and guarantee of justice.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the call at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Ologunagba condemned attacks on PDP members at the tribunals’ premises in Ogun, Nasarawa, and Kaduna States.

He alleged there were plots to sustain the attacks with the intention to instill fear in the judiciary.

The spokesman said: “This justifies PDP’s demand for live coverage of the tribunal proceeding as party members would have been watching at home instead of going to the premises.”

He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of plotting to derail the cause of justice in various tribunals across the country.

“INEC’s objection to its evidence in court is to frustrate the court and derail the cause of justice. Any document certified by INEC could be tendered at the bar,” Ologunagba added.

On the inauguration of the 10th Assembly, Ologunagba said the party would deploy its number maximally to elect the National Assembly leaders on June 13.



He stressed that the opposition parties would unite to elect the speaker of the House of Representatives and Senate president from among themselves.

“It is instructive to note that the opposition parties put together to form a strong majority in the National Assembly and we are very mindful of that.

“The PDP leadership is working together with our members-elect and opposition parties in the two chambers.

“Irrespective of the ongoing claims in the media, I want to inform you that the PDP has a clear direction which we hold close to our chest.

“Our members are united in that direction and it will show on the floor of both Houses of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“In all, we do not discountenance the fact that the opposition parties have the majority in the National Assembly which we are ready to deploy maximally,” he concluded.

