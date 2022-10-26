PDP denies appointing Bamaiyi as head of presidential campaign council in Kebbi

The Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Kebbi has dismissed a report on the appointment of a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi (retd), as head of the presidential campaign council in the state.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Alhaji Usman Suru made the clarification in a chat with journalists on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

He urged the people of the state to disregard the report.

The statement read: “The attention of PDP in Kebbi State has been drawn to a media interview granted to pressmen by Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki and published by Blueprint Newspaper in its online platform caption: PDP appoints Atiku Presidential Campaign Director General in Kebbi.

“The media interview in question conveyed to the general public particularly members of PDP in Kebbi State that Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi has been appointed as the PDP Presidential Campaign Director-General in Kebbi State.

“We want to state categorically that the appointment is the pigment imagination of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki.

“Indeed a presidential campaign structure has been established in Kebbi State as directed by the national leadership of the party one month ago, the Campaign Council is being chaired by Dr. Bello Haliru.”

