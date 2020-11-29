PDP denies Kalu’s claim that Abia gov, Ikpeazu, is plotting to defect to APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied claims that the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu is planning to defect to the All Progressive Congress (APC), as a precondition to winning his last electoral mandate at the Supreme Court.

The claim made by former governor of the state, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu on social media was denied on Saturday in a statement by the state publicity secretary of PDP, Fabian Nwankwo.

He said that the electoral matters of the Supreme Court has never been decided based on the defection of a politician from one political party to another.

Nwankwo said; “The false allegations is a mere attempt to achieve cheap popularity and distract the public from commending Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on his numerous achievements.

“My advice to APC leaders is to prevail on President Mohammadu Buhari to tackle the growing insecurity, Economic retrogression, social injustice and decay of infrastructures in the country rather than making frivolous claims about the dynamic governor.

“The PDP reaffirms its confidence on Ikpeazu to continue leading the party to greater heights, as he has never contemplated or has any desire to leave PDP to another party,” the statement added.

Despite initial denials, a governor on the platform of the PDP, David Umahi of Ebonyi recently dumped the party for the APC.

