PDP denies reports of former Imo Gov, Ihedioha planning to decamp to APGA

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports that a former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha was planning to switch to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the state’s PDP Publicity Secretary, Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, who maintained that Ihedioha remained the “party brand.”

The statement read: “We have been inundated with calls by concerned people of Imo State over a flying rumour, syndicated in the social media by enemies of Imo State, purporting that our leader, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON will defect to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) to vie for the 2023 governorship election

“This party initially did not consider a disclaimer necessary, for the simple reason that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha is not known to prostitute between political parties. He is known and has indeed remained a consequential leader, consistent major financier, loyal and dedicated member and leader of our party since helping to found it in 1998.”

The statement further detailed the achievements of the PDP towards repositioning Imo State in Nigeria, while lauding Ihedioha.

“For emphasis, there is no other truly democratic party in Nigeria and in Imo State in particular, aside from the PDP. We are not unaware of the increasing desperation of agents of darkness, who are afraid of the imminent reclaiming of our stolen mandate come 2023.

READ ALSO: APGA begins sale of forms for Osun, Ekiti governorship polls

“It is incontrovertible that His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, is our brand. And our message ahead of the 2023 general elections is the celebrated achievements of the Rebuild Imo administration within the seven months.

“The PDP led Rebuild Imo administration laid a solid foundation for the rebuilding process of our state. It is on record that all the sectors of the state were receiving attention before the usurpers broke into the government house. We restored salaries and pensions from 70% to 100% and paid as and when due; adequate security of lives and property began construction on over 33 critical roads across the state; flagged of an audacious agro revolution and youth empowerment; aggressive automated revenue system; autonomous local government administration; implemented the Treasury Single Account; Qualitative free education, aggressive investment drive; transparency, accountability, rule of law etc.

“Lastly, we wish to warn mischief makers, agents of darkness, blackmailers enemies of Imo State, Senator Uzodinma and his failed APC cohorts, to look elsewhere and stop any such fake news. Imo people are wiser and are vigilant to these and other devices of the enemies,” the statement concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now