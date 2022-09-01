PDP deputy chairman in Ogun, Odunjo, dumps party

The Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Leye Odunjo, has dumped the party.

Odunjo, who is a former member of the State House of Assembly, confirmed his resignation from the PDP in a letter addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

He said the decision to leave the party was personal.

The letter read: “I humbly write to inform your Excellency of my decision to resign as the state Deputy Chairman of Ogun State and as a member of the party.

“I thank God Almighty for giving me the opportunity to serve the party diligently and loyally since her formation in 1998. I have served the party in various capacities as state chairman (West) twice, acting state deputy chairman and substantive state deputy chairman until my resignation.

“I was a member of Ogun State House of Assembly for eight years, governorship aspirant, House of Representatives aspirant and the senatorial candidate of the party in the last general elections to mention a few.

“I want to use this opportunity to specially appreciate the state chairman and all members of the state working committee for their support, cooperation, and the love we have shared together. It was nice working with you all. I’m going to miss you all.

“I also extend my appreciation to all the local government chairmen, state executive members of the party, those that left the party before me and those that are still in the party, in my local government, Ado-Odo/Ota and across Ogun State.

“This will come as a rude shock to many of the party members. All the members of the staff of the party secretariat are also appreciated.”

