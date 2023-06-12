PDP dismisses reports of nominations for National Assembly minority leadership

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed reports on the nomination of lawmakers for the minority leadership positions in the National Assembly.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the clarification in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“The PDP’s attention has been drawn to rumours and reports making the rounds, purporting that certain individuals have been designated for minority leadership positions ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

“Such rumours and reports do not represent the true position of affairs in PDP and among our National Assembly members-elect.

READ ALSO: PDP accuses APC of harassing lawmakers to accept position on National Assembly leadership

“For clarity, the PDP is on the same page with our lawmakers-elect in focusing, for now, on maximizing our numerical strength with other opposition parties to determine the emergence of the presiding officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13 and will not allow any distractions at this moment.

“The interest of the PDP is to ensure that whoever emerges as the Speaker of the House of Representatives must be a person with long-standing relevant managerial and legislative experience.

“He must have a leadership capacity and past legislative achievements as a member of the House of Representatives.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now