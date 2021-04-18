PDP dismisses reports on ex-govs Kwankwaso, Aliyu’s suspension | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed reports of the alleged suspension of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the party.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who reacted to the report in a statement on Sunday night, also asked Nigerians to ignore the reported suspension of ex-Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu, by the party leadership.

He the documents on the ex-governors’ suspension were circulated by some mischief-makers.

The PDP executive committee in Kano State had earlier on Sunday announced the suspension of Kwankwaso for three months over the alleged disruption of the party’s North-West zonal congress held last Saturday in Kaduna State.

The statement read” “The PDP states clearly that Kwakwanso is not suspended from the party.

“Our party frowns as such fabrications aimed at subverting the stability of our party and trigger disagreements and suspicions within our ranks.

“The PDP urges our leaders and teeming members in Kano State and Niger to be at alert, resist distractions and continue to work together.”

The party stressed that any claim of suspension by any individual or group purporting to be representing any organ of the party at any level was a mere fabrication and should be discountenanced.

