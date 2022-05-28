PDP dismisses rumour on postponement of presidential primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday dismissed reports on the possible postponement of its 2023 presidential primary.

Reports emerged earlier on Saturday that the country’s major opposition party had concluded plans to postpone the primary just hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) moved its convention to June 6.

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party insisted that it has not considered any postponement of the convention.

The PDP presidential is currently underway at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja where delegates will pick the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The statement read: “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP states in very clear terms that is has not postponed its 2022 Special National Convention. The 2022 Special National Convention of the PDP is on course as scheduled today, Saturday May 28, 2022 and there is no contemplation whatsoever for postponement.

“The PDP as a party of due process has since commenced processes to elect our presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections in line with our mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule.”

“The PDP remains focused and will not be distracted by the shenanigans and underhand dealings of the rudderless, deceitful and manipulative All Progressives Congress (APC), which is desperate to orchestrate uncertainties, derail the electoral process and subvert the Will of the people in the 2023 general elections.”

“The exercise is already on course, our presidential aspirants, national delegates, teeming members of our great Party and Nigerians from across the country are set for the National Convention, which will at the end, credibly and transparently deliver a Presidential candidate who will be the choice of majority of Nigerians in the 2023 general elections.”

The PDP also urged its party members, supporters, the international community, election monitors, and the general public to ignore claims that the presidential primary had been postponed.

