PDP dissolves Cross River caretaker committee 24 hours after Ayade’s switch to APC | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP dissolves Cross River caretaker committee 24 hours after Ayade’s switch to APC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday dissolved the party’s caretaker committee in Cross River State.
The party took the decision just 24 hours after the defection of the state governor, Ben Ayade, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) approved the dissolution of the caretaker committee on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC).
The statement read: “The decision is in pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP Constitution.
READ ALSO: PDP charges members in Cross River to remain united following Ayade’s switch to APC
“Consequently, the NWC has constituted a new State Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the chapter of the party at the state level.”
“The members of the new State Caretaker Committee for Cross River State are – Barr. Efiok Cobham (Chairman) Barr. Attah Ochinke, Dr. Uke Enun, Prof. Walter Mboto, Hon. Rita Ayim (Publicity Secretary), Hon. Mike Usibe, Hon. Christopher Ekpo, Mr. Victor Effiom Okon, Prince K.J. Agba and Hon. Eko Atu (Secretary).
“All other structure of the party at the local government and ward levels in the state remains intact.”
