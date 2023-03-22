PDP dissolves executive committee in Katsina

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the dissolution of the party’s executive committee in Katsina State.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the NWC took the decision after extensive deliberation on issues relating to the Katsina State chapter of the party.

The decision, according to him, was pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

Ologunagba urged all leaders, stakeholders, and members of PDP in the state to remain united and focused on the task ahead.

