PDP dissolves executive committee in Plateau | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP dissolves executive committee in Plateau
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the dissolution of the party’s Executive Committee in Plateau State.
The party disclosed this in statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), on Thursday in Abuja.
Akobundu said the NWC had also appointed a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the party in the state for 90 days with effect from Thursday.
READ ALSO: Plateau PDP suspends 8 members for forming parallel state working committee
The caretaker committee is headed by Senator Tunde Ogbeha while Hon. Patrick Ogbu will serve as Secretary.
Other members of the committee are – Kunsi Ndayako, Michael Dapialong, Pam Davou, Emmanuel Go’ar, Istifanus Mwansat, Mr. Ishaku Chuntai, Jacob Adikaba, Akims James and Gregory Yenlong
