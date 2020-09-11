PDP dissolves, reconstitutes Kaduna caretaker committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) approved the dissolution of the party’s caretaker committee in Kaduna State.

It also approved a subsequent constitution of a new caretaker committee in the state.

A statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP’s national publicity secretary on Thursday said the action of the NWC was pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

The members of the newly constituted caretaker committee in the state are Bashir Tanimu Dutsenma, chairman; M.B. Abdullahi Dole Kaina, Bashir Maru, Timothy Golu, Babangida Roni, Mohammed Alhaji Sule and Comrade Ali Abdullahi as secretary.

“The new caretaker committee is charged with the sole responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Kaduna State until a new executive committee is elected, for a period not exceeding 30 days (one month).

“The NWC enjoins all leaders and members of our great party in Kaduna state to continue to work together particularly as the people of Kaduna state are rallying with our party to rescue their state from the stranglehold of the APC,” the statement read.

