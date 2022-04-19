Politics
PDP doomed for failure without zoning in 2023 — Bode George
The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, said on Tuesday any attempt by the party to bypass zoning in favour of other methods would lead to its failure in the 2023 general elections.
George, who stated this when he featured in Arise TV programme, stressed the need for the party to consider zoning as a way of acknowledging its founding philosophy.
He urged the PDP leadership to ensure the selection of the party’s presidential candidate on the basis of equity, justice and fairness.
The party chieftain warned that throwing the presidential ticket open would discourage people who are not card-carrying members from voting for the party next year.
2023: PDP releases new dates for submission of forms, screening
George said: “Should the party decide on throwing the ticket open, it means that we are looking for serious trouble and we will be roundly defeated. This is a warning shot and a good lesson for us to think about.
“Let’s think about how this country can grow. There is nothing wrong with doing that. Nation-building is not a 100 metres dash race but a continuum. Let there be equity, justice and fairness.
“The founding members of the party rested on the philosophy of zoning. They tried to ensure that no region was left out. So they broke the friction. They completely put an end to the idea of some regions being perpetual in power while others are onlookers.”
