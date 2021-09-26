PDP extends deadline for submission of state congress nomination forms by eight days

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has extended the deadline for submission of nomination forms for state congress to October 1.

The party had initially picked September 23 as the deadline for submission of the nomination forms for the exercise slated to hold in Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, and Oyo States.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the decision was pursuant to powers conferred on the NWC under the party’s 2017 Constitution (as amended).

He advised all critical stakeholders and members in states where state congresses forms had not been concluded to be guided accordingly.

