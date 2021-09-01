PDP extends sale of forms for congresses in Adamawa, Lagos, seven others to September 9

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the closing date for the sale of nomination forms for its forthcoming ward, local government, and state congresses to September 9.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja.

PDP listed the affected states to include Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo; Kogi and Osun.

The sale of congress nomination forms was initially slated to close on August 27.

The statement read: “The decision of the National Working Committee, in that regard, is in pursuant to its powers under the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).”

