PDP extends sale of forms for Ekiti governorship election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for the Ekiti State governorship election by two weeks.

The sale of the forms was initially slated to end on Thursday.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the exercise would now close on October 14.

He added that the decision was pursuant to the powers conferred on the National Working Committee (NWC) under the PDP 2017 Constitution (as amended).

Ologbondiyan said: “By this, the closing date for the sale of the forms has been extended from the earlier announced date of Thursday, September 30, 2021, to Thursday, October 14, 2021.

“Consequently, the closing date for the return of duly completed forms has been extended from the earlier announced date of Tuesday, October 05, 2021, to a new date of Friday, October 15, 2021.

“In the same vein, the screening of aspirants earlier scheduled for Monday, October 11, 2021, has been shifted to a new date of Monday, October 18, 2021.

“All aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders, all members and supporters of our party in Ekiti state are by this guided accordingly.”

