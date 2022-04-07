PDP extends sales of 2023 elections’ forms by another 6 days

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has further extended the deadline for the sales and submission of forms for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party said the deadline for the purchase of expression of interest and nomination forms had been extended to April 14, while the last day for the submission of forms was pushed forward to April 17.

PDP had earlier shifted the deadline for sales of forms from April 1 to April 8.

The party fixed April 19 for the screening of aspirants for various State House of Assembly and April 20 for National Assembly aspirants.

The screening of governorship and presidential aspirants will take place on April 21 and April 25 respectively.

The statement read: “The screening appeal committee for the State House of Assembly will sit on April 21; National Assembly, April 22; Governorship -April 26; and Presidential-April 27.

“All duly completed state assembly forms are expected to be submitted at the various States Secretariat of the party.”

