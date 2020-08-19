PDP extends tenure of Ekiti caretaker committee by three months

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the tenure of the caretaker committee in its Ekiti State chapter by three months.

The tenure of the Hosea Agboola-led caretaker committee ended on Monday.

Agboola, who confirmed the extension to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, vowed to reconcile all warring groups in the party.

READ ALSO: Olujimi supports new caretaker committee for Ekiti PDP, calls for a level playing field

He said the committee would conduct the PDP congresses at local and state levels when peace returned to the party in the state.

Agboola added that the committee was determined to bring all groups together ahead of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti.

Join the conversation

Opinions