PDP extends tenure of zonal caretaker committees | Ripples Nigeria

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the tenure of its zonal caretaker committees till March 6 pending the outcome of zonal congresses slated for the same date.

In a series of tweets on the party’s official Twitter handle @officialPDPNig on Sunday, the NWC also mandated the North-Central zonal committee to oversee the Niger State chapter of PDP until the state chapter holds its congress.

The party wrote: “The NWC of the @OfficialPDPNig has extended the tenure of the zonal caretaker committees across the six geo-political zones pending its March 6 zonal congresses.

“The decision of the NWC is sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the various caretaker committees.

“Meanwhile, the North Central Zonal Caretaker Committee has been charged with the responsibility of overseeing the affairs and administration of the Niger State chapter of the party pending the conduct of its state congress.

“All our leaders, members, and teeming supporters are to be guided by this accordingly.”

