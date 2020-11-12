Latest Politics Top Stories

PDP extends tenures of Cross River zonal caretaker committees

November 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the extension of the tenures of its zonal caretaker committees.

The NWC also approved the extension of the tenure of the Cross River State caretaker committee.

This was contained in a statement the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, issued on Thursday,

“The decision of the NWC is pursuant to Section 29 (2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“By this, the tenures of the respective Zonal Caretaker Committees have been extended by a period not exceeding one month (30 days).

“In the same vein, the tenure of the Cross Rivers State caretaker committee has been extended to a period not exceeding one month (30 days).

“The NWC urges all leaders, members and teeming supporters of our great party in the zones as well as in Cross River state to be guided accordingly,” the statement read.

