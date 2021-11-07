News
PDP faults hike in Ondo varsity tuition fees
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Sunday slammed the state government over the decision to increase the tuition fees at the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED).
In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Kennedy Peretei, the party described the new fees introduced by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the height of insensitivity.
PDP said the state government failed to consider the economic situation of the country before introducing the fees.
The party also compared the UNIMED situation with other universities in the country.
The statement read: “At Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti students of Medicine and Surgery require only N468,750.00 for 2021/2022 session. For Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, N176,396.00 will be enough for the same course.”
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the fees to be paid by non-indigenes were over 50 percent higher than what indigenes will pay in the institution.
According to the schedule released by the state government, non-indigenes studying medicine in the pre-clinical year will pay N2.245 million per session while indigenes will pay N1.320 million per session.
