PDP faults INEC’s decision to shift party primaries by 6 days

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday criticised the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for party primaries by six days.

The commission had earlier on Friday extended the primaries in a bid to give the parties enough time to prepare for the exercises.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who reacted to the development in a chat with journalists at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, accused INEC of altering the goalposts in the middle of the game, emphasising that election certainty is the backbone of democracy.

The party will hold its presidential primary at the stadium on Saturday.

He said: “The consequences will be grave for the country. And of course, we have to look at that,” Ologunagba said.

““The bedrock of democracy is the certainty of elections and the fact that the rules are clear to every participant; and you cannot shift the goalpost in the middle of the game.”

