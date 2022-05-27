Politics
PDP faults INEC’s decision to shift party primaries by 6 days
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday criticised the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for party primaries by six days.
The commission had earlier on Friday extended the primaries in a bid to give the parties enough time to prepare for the exercises.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who reacted to the development in a chat with journalists at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, accused INEC of altering the goalposts in the middle of the game, emphasising that election certainty is the backbone of democracy.
The party will hold its presidential primary at the stadium on Saturday.
READ ALSO: APC shifts presidential primary to June 6
He said: “The consequences will be grave for the country. And of course, we have to look at that,” Ologunagba said.
““The bedrock of democracy is the certainty of elections and the fact that the rules are clear to every participant; and you cannot shift the goalpost in the middle of the game.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...