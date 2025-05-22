PDP fires back at Babachir Lawal, dismisses ‘incurable virus’ comment as bitter, baseless

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly rejected comments made by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, who claimed the party had an “incurable virus” and was not being considered in ongoing talks to form a coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Lawal, speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, said that promoters of the emerging opposition coalition, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, had ruled out the PDP as a viable platform.

“In all the meetings I’ve attended so far, nobody has ever bothered about adopting the PDP as the platform,” Lawal said.

“We all agree that PDP has an incurable virus. No anti-biotics can cure what is ailing the PDP and we don’t want to go into a house that we cannot modify—that is not willing to change.”

He noted that the technical committee driving the coalition was still deciding whether to register a new party or upgrade an existing one, but insisted PDP was not on the table.

Lawal also disclosed that the group would soon unveil its political platform to address rising public interest in the coalition.

Reacting swiftly, the PDP dismissed Lawal’s remarks as politically bitter, irrelevant, and a desperate attempt to stay in the spotlight.

In a statement signed by Yusuf Dingyadi, Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, the party made clear that it neither sought nor required Lawal’s approval or participation.

“While Mr. Lawal is entitled to his personal opinions, we wish to make it categorically clear that the PDP does not seek, nor is it begging for his support or validation in shaping the future of our party or the political direction of this country,” the statement read.

The party reaffirmed its credentials as Nigeria’s most enduring and nationally rooted political force, capable of surviving political storms and offering leadership alternatives.

“The same cannot be said of Mr. Babachir Lawal, whose tenure in public office is remembered more for controversies than for impact. Rather than being an asset, his political antecedents portray him more as a liability to any serious political project,” the PDP stated.

While acknowledging the current internal issues within the party, including unresolved leadership disputes, the PDP emphasised that it remains focused on rebuilding and repositioning for the 2027 elections.

“Let it be known that the PDP is focused on rebuilding, reuniting, and repositioning itself for victory in 2027. We remain open to constructive alliances, based on shared values and institutional integrity, not ego-driven coalitions steered by individuals with questionable commitment to democratic ideals,” the statement added.

The PDP also urged its members and the public to ignore Lawal’s remarks, reaffirming its mission to restore hope and reclaim national leadership.

“We urge our members, supporters, and the general public to ignore Mr. Lawal’s baseless comments. The PDP is not deterred. We are moving forward with a renewed vision to restore hope, rebuild our nation, and reclaim leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

