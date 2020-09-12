PDP flags off Ondo governorship campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday flagged off its governorship campaign in Ondo State.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, who addressed the party’s supporters from the 18 local government areas of the state at the campaign rally held at the M.K.O Abiola Democracy Park in Akure, declared that the party would win the October 10 governorship election in the state.

He said Ondo State belonged to the PDP.

The PDP chairman said: “Do not vote for APC, do not allow APC to rig the election. If APC rigs this election, they will face the wrath. The only thing Akeredolu is relying upon is to rig the election because he has not performed.

“Make sure you vote out the government that has turned Ondo State to a family business, let Buhari know that the only thing left for him is to conduct free and fair elections in Edo and Ondo States.”

The party’s governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, who received the party’s flag from Secondus, implored the people of Ondo State to vote for PDP on October 10.

Jegede said: “There would be a new face of Ondo State after I have been sworn in February 2021, there would be a reduction in school fees, there would be a reduction in hospital bills, there would be jobs for the youths, our economy will grow, vote for the PDP on October 10, 2020.”

The campaign rally was attended by the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, and other party chieftains across the country.

