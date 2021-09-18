PDP governors accuse Umahi of sabotaging party in 2019 elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Saturday accused their Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, of sabotaging the party in the 2019 general elections.

The governors were reacting to the remarks credited to Umahi during this recent interview on Channels Television.

The Ebonyi governor had during the interview said some PDP governors were not being honest with the idea of power shift to the South.

He said: “One or two governors that own PDP, their body language suggests that they are against zoning and I can tell you from a reliable source that they are just after their own interest.”

However, in a statement signed by the Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, CID Maduabum, the governors asked Umahi to face the business of governance.

They insisted that he sabotaged the PDP during the 2019 elections while he was still at the party.

The statement read: “The PDP Governors’ Forum is outraged at the attempt by the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, who illegally and immorally sits on a PDP mandate and calls himself an All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor to turn truth on its head.

“Umahi left PDP for APC, according to him, because of the love he has for President Muhammadu Buhari, among other flimsy reasons, irrespective of the maladministration and daily incidents of destruction of lives and properties currently going on in Ebonyi State and the entire country under the watch of APC.

“Umahi sabotaged the PDP in 2019 elections in his quest to deliver 25 percent to his APC benefactors. It took the determined resistance of Ebonyi people to checkmate him. It was good riddance that he subsequently left PDP for APC instead of continuing his role as an APC mole.

“We advise Umahi to face his frustrations in APC and not drag PDP and her governors into it.

“PDP is an independent political party with workable structures and methods of doing things. It’s not an appendage of the APC or, indeed, any other association or group.

“The PDP will take its decision on the issue of zoning political offices at the appropriate time. Even the APC has not taken any decision yet on zoning.

“Different groups and interests are advancing arguments to defend their positions as is required in a democracy. At the end of the day, decisions will be taken by each political party.

“The PDP is single minded in its resolve to boot out the APC in 2023 and would craft strategies to achieve the same in the national interest as APC currently represents an existential threat to Nigeria’s democracy and survival. Indeed all Nigerians have a duty and responsibility to end this long nightmare of APC misrule.“

