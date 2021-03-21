PDP governors allege some ministers are working to destabilise Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum has alleged that some ministers have surrendered to the activities of people who are bent on destabilising the country.

The PDP governors made the allegation in a statement on Sunday while reacting to the attack on the convoy of Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Saturday.

In the statement signed by the chairman of the forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, the forum warned the ministers against supporting actitivites that could lead to anarchy in the country.

The statement read in part: “The PDP-Governors Forum has received with shock the assassination attempt on the Governor of Benue State, H.E. Dr Samuel Ortom.

“We wish therefore to warn that any attempt to harm any Nigerian will be viewed by the Forum as an attempt on all of us.

“We believe strongly that any dispute or perceived dispute should be and must be resolved amicably without resort to violence. Nigeria is not a Banana Republic, even though certain retrogressive elements and centrifugal forces are trying to consign Nigeria into a failed state.

“It remains the primary responsibility of government, especially the Federal government, who have monopoly of the coercive forces of state, to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people, however low or high. Every Nigerian deserves equal protection of the laws.

“Every citizen is entitled to freedom of speech and free exercise of all rights guaranteed in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, subject only to law.

“Nigeria is still a democracy and a nation of laws and not men.

“Nobody, or group however highly placed should take the laws into their hands, even though some highly placed Federal government ministers seem to have surrendered to the nefarious activities of miscreants and mischief makers, bent on destabilising the nation. Self help is an invitation to anarchy and must be nipped in the bud.

“The PDP GOVERNORS are solidly united and are behind His Excellency, Governor Dr Samuel Ortom and will do the utmost to defend the rights and prerogatives of the Benue people who elected him.

“We expect the security agencies and other authorities of state to investigate this matter swiftly and thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice. Enough is clearly enough.”

