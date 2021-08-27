PDP governors deny calling for Secondus’ resignation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Friday dismissed reports that they demanded the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Secondus, who was reinstated as PDP chairman by the Kebbi State High Court on Thursday, had since resumed at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The Rivers State High Court had earlier restrained him from parading himself as the party’s chairman.

The Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, CID Maduabum, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The statement read: “The PDP Governors’ Forum hereby categorically denies the insinuation in some media, that it had asked Prince Uche Secondus to quit as National Chairman of PDP in spite of the Kebbi State High Court order reinstating him.

“The PDP Governors’ Forum at its emergency meeting on Thursday, 26th August, merely endorsed the NWC resolution adopting Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, the Deputy National Chairman, South as acting National Chairman of PDP, and the holding of the NEC meeting of PDP on Saturday, 28th August 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this warped interpretation of the statement of the Chairman of the PDP-GF, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal CFR, after their emergency meeting on Thursday is clearly mischievous.

“At the time Tambuwal spoke on Thursday night, the Kebbi State High Court order had not been received by the Forum, and consequently was not discussed or commented upon.

“This clarification has become necessary to set the facts straight.”

