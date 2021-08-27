Politics
PDP governors deny calling for Secondus’ resignation
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Friday dismissed reports that they demanded the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus.
Secondus, who was reinstated as PDP chairman by the Kebbi State High Court on Thursday, had since resumed at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.
The Rivers State High Court had earlier restrained him from parading himself as the party’s chairman.
The Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, CID Maduabum, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
The statement read: “The PDP Governors’ Forum hereby categorically denies the insinuation in some media, that it had asked Prince Uche Secondus to quit as National Chairman of PDP in spite of the Kebbi State High Court order reinstating him.
READ ALSO: Secondus resumes in PDP headquarters after court’s order
“The PDP Governors’ Forum at its emergency meeting on Thursday, 26th August, merely endorsed the NWC resolution adopting Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, the Deputy National Chairman, South as acting National Chairman of PDP, and the holding of the NEC meeting of PDP on Saturday, 28th August 2021.
“For the avoidance of doubt, this warped interpretation of the statement of the Chairman of the PDP-GF, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal CFR, after their emergency meeting on Thursday is clearly mischievous.
“At the time Tambuwal spoke on Thursday night, the Kebbi State High Court order had not been received by the Forum, and consequently was not discussed or commented upon.
“This clarification has become necessary to set the facts straight.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...