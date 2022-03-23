PDP governors make case, say APC should not be on ballot in 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors on Wednesday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from 2023 general elections over its current leadership composition and bad governance.

The governors, who made the call in a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Abia State, also decried current hardship in the country.

They described the APC-led Federal Government as an uncaring and insensitive administration, saying the party should not be on the ballot next year because of its failures in the last seven years.

The communique read: “The forum is surprised that in the face of these statistics of complete failure in all ramifications and areas, the APC still wants to be on the ballot in 2023. This shows how uncaring and insensitive the APC is. It has become a menace to Nigeria.

“The meeting reviewed the excruciating hardship and suffering being meted out to Nigerians by a failed APC led Federal Government; the near-collapse of the APC as a viable political party, the readiness of the PDP to take over and offer qualitative leadership options to rescue the nation.

“We lament the terrible pain and hardship facing Nigerians in virtually all aspects of life. The meeting noted that life was much better in 2015 under the PDP than today under the APC as exemplified in the Comparative Indicators obtained mainly from the National Bureau of Statistics.

“The Forum urges Nigerians to reject the APC, a party run undemocratically by a Committee contrary to the Constitution (S.228) with Mr. President regularly issuing instructions and dictates. It is impossible for a party so disorganized to offer good governance to the people of Nigeria.”

